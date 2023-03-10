DLC Release and Combat Update!

Hello fellow preppers!

Today is the day! We are releasing our first DLC! On this occasion we invite you to watch the developer's stream! Also, we have released a big update with bug fixes, improvements, and combat update! Now you are able to choose from three different fighting configurations along with new weapons! Please find the full change log below.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1882510/Mr_Prepper__Animal_Farm_DLC/

Also, there is a bundle Main game + DLC + OST available at lower price!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25279/Mr_Prepper__Anniversary_Edition/

In addition, another update yet to come! We heard a rumor, that some of you are not satisfied with constant need of napping... We are preparing a coffee machine system as a solution, new update will be ready next month.

Change log:

Added changelog to main menu 😉

Combat overhaul.

Two-button attack system (left and right) or select a different attack style in game settings to fit your preferences. You can also switch back to the old combat system.

Added three new weapons: Shotgun, Halberd, and a mystery weapon from a mystery blueprint (all available in Joe's trade).

Added new ammo type: shotgun shells.

Improved attack animations and effects.

Added critical hits.

Martial Arts Book 1 unlocks the ability to walk freely while attacking, and Martial Arts Book 2 gives you a chance to make a critical hit on any enemy.

Improved camera action during sequenced fights to eliminate excessive zooming in and out on waves of enemies.

Added new combat tutorial

Changed default key bind for weapon switch to F from Q. Q and E are now attack buttons by default.

Texts with info about action keys now display actual current key binds.

Fixed freezes on enemy spawn locations and while traveling in mines.

Changed the room-extending button to a more eye-catching color.

Updated the calendar with days of the week and the ability to look at future and previous months.

Added two kitchen cupboard variants to workbench lvl 2 (previously only available in creative mode).

Workbench box is now a regular container, and you can put anything you want in there and disassemble items from there.

Materials will now go straight to the player's inventory instead of workbench box when disassembling items.

When crafting gear items, it will switch automatically to the gear tab in inventory.

When disassembling an item that has multiple color variants, you will now get recipes for all color variants at once (for example, cups or pots).

All gems will now always appear in Bob's sell options.

You will no longer get stuck on forest paths in specific situations.

Added "All" tab in creative window.

Better item quantities in creative window.

Items will no longer expire in creative grid.

You can trash quest items in creative grid using the trash icon in inventory.

Other small tweaks to creative mode.

During pause, Prepper will no longer charge a lot of dialogues to display at once.

Few tweaks to item suspicion settings.

Agent buff is now dependent on grade, not on total suspicion.

Fixed agent buff not having a proper description.

Few crafting recipe tweaks.

Updated credits.

Credits button added to main menu.

Fixed a spelling error that caused an incorrect message to display when the player tried to buy something from a vending machine with full capacity.

Added weather to locations.

Eat all mechanic is now available depending on the amount of food points or stamina given by the food (items that give a lot of points will not have eat all feature to prevent loss of items).

Fixed a visual bug that occurred when the player moved equipped items directly onto the scene.

Images on the scene will no longer cover dialogues (for example electricity icons).

Fixed a bug that caused switches to be turned on by default but not work until the player turned them off and on again.

Improved the display of item weight to allow for more than two digits.

Improved the changing of dialogue colors.

Fixed the buff system to prevent situations where buff icons were not displayed correctly.

When Prepper goes to bed, he receives the "keep calm" buff to prevent fainting before falling asleep.

Fixed the incorrect display of the rocket plan after completing construction.

Fixed the functioning of trading during pause.

Headlamp automatically turns off during NPC conversations.

Newspaper will not fall underground anymore.

Various minor UI tweaks.

Other small tweaks and fixes

Wanna know more? Join our Discord for the community experience:

Truly yours,

Rejected Games