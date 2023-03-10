- Fixed a bug with the backpack stays full when starting chapter 2
- Fixed an issue where in the Story Mode the gas mask filter time was twice as long as it should be if you bought an upgraded gas mask in Raid Mode
- Fixed issue with not being able to holster a pistol after finding a revolver in the 2nd chapter of the Story
- Fixed the bug with the disappearance of the pistol in the Raid hideout
- Fixed bug with opening of sapper suit in Raid mode after a similar suit was found in the 2nd chapter of the Story
- Fixed bug with invisible lock on one of the doors in the Raid
- You can no longer pull the slide on a sold weapon
- Small changes to the spiders AI
Paradox of Hope update for 10 March 2023
0.5.0.1 Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
