Alpha 61.E1 - Patch 7

Hello Survivors!
A new Patch (7) for Alpha 61.E1 (experimental) is now available!
This is a patch, pre Q1 update.
Changelog:
- Fixed: Not actualised Side-bag inventory slot after distributing items to it from Backpack
- Fixed: Holding rope in hands with open palm/fingers after loosening or untying an item
- Fixed: Disappearing/ghosting/lost-underground Rope when accidentally dragging an object while the Loosening animation wasn't completed
- Fixed: Disappearing/ghosting/lost-underground Rudder/SailMast/Sail when accidentally dragging an object while the Detaching animation wasn't completed
- Fixed: Main menu not shown after game start-up in case of bad game profile/data file
- Fixed: Main menu not shown after game start-up in case of bad game data file
- Fixed: Unresponsive game when loading of bad game data file
We would like to thank you for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Peter,
G4GTeam
