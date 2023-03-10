Alpha 61.E1 - Patch 7

Share · View all patches · Build 10741398 · Last edited 10 March 2023 – 20:06:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Survivors!

A new Patch (7) for Alpha 61.E1 (experimental) is now available!

**

**

Changelog:

Fixed: Not actualised Side-bag inventory slot after distributing items to it from Backpack

Fixed: Holding rope in hands with open palm/fingers after loosening or untying an item

Fixed: Disappearing/ghosting/lost-underground Rope when accidentally dragging an object while the Loosening animation wasn't completed

Fixed: Disappearing/ghosting/lost-underground Rudder/SailMast/Sail when accidentally dragging an object while the Detaching animation wasn't completed

Fixed: Main menu not shown after game start-up in case of bad game profile/data file

Fixed: Main menu not shown after game start-up in case of bad game data file

Fixed: Unresponsive game when loading of bad game data file

We would like to thank you for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Peter,

G4GTeam