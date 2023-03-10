 Skip to content

Escape The Pacific update for 10 March 2023

Alpha 61.E1 - Patch 7

Hello Survivors!

A new Patch (7) for Alpha 61.E1 (experimental) is now available!

**

This is a patch, pre Q1 update.

**

Changelog:

  • Fixed: Not actualised Side-bag inventory slot after distributing items to it from Backpack
  • Fixed: Holding rope in hands with open palm/fingers after loosening or untying an item
  • Fixed: Disappearing/ghosting/lost-underground Rope when accidentally dragging an object while the Loosening animation wasn't completed
  • Fixed: Disappearing/ghosting/lost-underground Rudder/SailMast/Sail when accidentally dragging an object while the Detaching animation wasn't completed
  • Fixed: Main menu not shown after game start-up in case of bad game profile/data file
  • Fixed: Main menu not shown after game start-up in case of bad game data file
  • Fixed: Unresponsive game when loading of bad game data file

We would like to thank you for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Peter,
G4GTeam

