 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Palallel update for 10 March 2023

V1.03a - Level fixes & improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10741395 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 2-10 -> Removed one coordination step.
  • 2-END -> Tweaked final coordination parkour on side A.
  • 3-10 -> Tuned down key movement speed & max velocity and adjusted the key path.
  • 4-7 -> Tweaked size/position of some platforms.
  • 4-8 -> Tweaked size/position of some platforms, one floor has been removed, and the final doors have been moved.
  • 5-4 -> Tuned down the speed & max velocity of the balls.
  • 5-B2 -> Scaled down the balls and added some protections to prevent balls from disappearing.
  • 6-8 -> Scaled up the final collider.

Changed files in this update

Palallel Content Depot 1155301
  • Loading history…
Palallel - Dev Depot 1155303
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link