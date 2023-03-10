- 2-10 -> Removed one coordination step.
- 2-END -> Tweaked final coordination parkour on side A.
- 3-10 -> Tuned down key movement speed & max velocity and adjusted the key path.
- 4-7 -> Tweaked size/position of some platforms.
- 4-8 -> Tweaked size/position of some platforms, one floor has been removed, and the final doors have been moved.
- 5-4 -> Tuned down the speed & max velocity of the balls.
- 5-B2 -> Scaled down the balls and added some protections to prevent balls from disappearing.
- 6-8 -> Scaled up the final collider.
Palallel update for 10 March 2023
V1.03a - Level fixes & improvements
