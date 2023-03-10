 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Haulin' Oats update for 10 March 2023

Haulin' Oats - Early Access v0.3.1 - Escape From Soft-Lock City

Share · View all patches · Build 10741362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy, long-haul truckers! So today we are issuing a quick hot-fix for soft-locks in the way of the Roster/Kill-switch. Powerful and dangerous, the kill-switch will let you bypass any player's turn if they get stuck. Well, even if they don't.

While this does not actually fix any soft-locks, which we strongly urge you to still report, it will prevent your game from completely locking and stopping any progress. The kill-switch will be removed once we hit release v1.0, by the way.

We are also pushing out some other small fixes and a few tiny additions. For those curious, here is the change-log:

  • Added: roster / kill-switch to bypass bot soft-locks or...
  • Added: clarification to move speed slider in options and pause menu
  • Changed: players HUD space icon now updates as they move
  • Changed: Y-sort-ed markers and traps
  • Fixed: some minor spelling / grammar mistakes in localization file
  • Fixed: soft-lock on target selection in multiplayer
  • Fixed: some music tracks loop
  • Fixed: possible crash when player tries to ram themself
  • Fixed: pause menu's bot decision making stuff
  • Fixed: graphical glitch in pause menu
  • Fixed: issue where game thought pause menu was open already
  • Fixed: bot turn in singleplayer set up not resetting default correctly

More to come!

Changed files in this update

Haulin' Oats Win64 Depot 1254771
  • Loading history…
Haulin' Oats Win32 Depot 1254772
  • Loading history…
Haulin' Oats Linux64 Depot 1254773
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link