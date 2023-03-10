Haulin' Oats - Early Access v0.3.1 - Escape From Soft-Lock City

Howdy, long-haul truckers! So today we are issuing a quick hot-fix for soft-locks in the way of the Roster/Kill-switch. Powerful and dangerous, the kill-switch will let you bypass any player's turn if they get stuck. Well, even if they don't.

While this does not actually fix any soft-locks, which we strongly urge you to still report, it will prevent your game from completely locking and stopping any progress. The kill-switch will be removed once we hit release v1.0, by the way.

We are also pushing out some other small fixes and a few tiny additions. For those curious, here is the change-log:

Added: roster / kill-switch to bypass bot soft-locks or...

Added: clarification to move speed slider in options and pause menu

Changed: players HUD space icon now updates as they move

Changed: Y-sort-ed markers and traps

Fixed: some minor spelling / grammar mistakes in localization file

Fixed: soft-lock on target selection in multiplayer

Fixed: some music tracks loop

Fixed: possible crash when player tries to ram themself

Fixed: pause menu's bot decision making stuff

Fixed: graphical glitch in pause menu

Fixed: issue where game thought pause menu was open already

Fixed: bot turn in singleplayer set up not resetting default correctly

More to come!