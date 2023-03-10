MicroWorks Patch 1.07: [CALIBRATION UPDATE]

Patch 1.07 is live now, including our promise to make a dedicated tutorial world, plenty of QoL changes and fixes, new languages, and also 60% off until March 13th!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1233410/MicroWorks/

Brand new interactive tutorial to experience when you launch into the game for the first time!

New languages added: Belarusian (courtesy of Nikolay "Kolzar" Zarovskiy, Mitay Vedrovitch & Old "Arastode") Korean (courtesy of snowfireball)

New language selection display to make switching languages a little easier on the eye.

New scenes menu that allows you to easily drop in to levels that are not part of the main game, such as Sandbox and Tutorial.

Revamped news & announcements window, allowing you to manually scroll through it.

Revamped credits menu.

Implemented weapon input buffering, helping your fire rate stay consistent when you're spamming that left mouse button.

Targets now have a health bar, and are colored differently when invulnerable.

Optimized "Favorite Microgame/Boss Stage" load times in the stats menu.

Leaderboards page limit increased from 100 to 999.

Game start countdown will now be synced to the beat of the music.

Increased pass radius in "Don't Hold A Bomb".

Increased hitbox sizes on all player projectiles.

The oven will now blow up if you fail "Heat Up The Oven To X". Yeesh.

Reduced default master volume to 40%.

New secret reward for 100% achievement completion status (with more on the way!)

Steam Rich Presence will now be localized to the language you run Steam on.

FIXED:

Fixed turret in Don't Fall falling asleep with high player counts.

Fixed issue where players would randomly teleport across the Nexus.

Fixed Ghosthunt ghost lock effect not stopping after a ghost has already been released or captured.

Fixed potential issue in Falling Platforms that could crash the server. Good thing no one tripped it up?

Fixed Falling Platforms' Don't Touch X or Y special instruction picking the previously selected color, killing all players instantly. Hopefully for real this time.

Fixed clients not hearing pickup sounds or seeing pickup message for the star in Shooting Stars special round.

Fixed re-sorting servers in the server browser ignoring active filters.

Fixed an issue where certain sound variations would never play.

Fixed a rare issue where falling to the water in Kai With A Flag would not kill you.

Fixed an issue where certain physics objects would not unregister after being deleted, causing the max physics limit to get tripped inaccurately.

Localization fixes.

Developer Projection

This update comes as an answer to the common complaint that the game doesn't give you a chance to properly learn its mechanics, as it tries to teach them to you amidst the chaos of the ongoing microgame frenzy.

We really wanted to integrate the learning experience as a natural part of the game, but have quickly come to learn after the release that in a game like MicroWorks, it just doesn't work out. There's only so much we can ask people to pay attention to at once!

So if we're going to have a Tutorial, let's go all out. Make it strong, make it entertaining, and get funny meme man and my great friend Gianni Matragrano to guide you through it with his silly little performances. Get in game and give it a shot!

Now, kindly await our next update. Upcoming news should definitely be exciting...!

NOTE

We are aware of an issue with lower-end hardware where, ironically, the "Very Low" quality preset causes black screens and even crashes. We are still investigating, albeit a bit struggling to find a solution to a problem we can't even reproduce.

If you are struggling with this issue, please check this thread on how to change your quality preset outside of the game to resolve this.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1233410/discussions/1/5430811797228720243/