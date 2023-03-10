Update for 1.2.0

Read more about this update and the processes we used to make it happen on our Patreon - available for anyone to read, patron or otherwise!
Updates
Quote Database Overhaul
- Each quote has been checked one by one for any grammar or spelling issues.
- All punctuation has been normalized and more info can be found [url=https://steamcommunity.com/app/2063420/discussions/1/3758852249528348005/]here.
[/url]* Over 150 new quotes have been added - including many community suggestions.
Bug Fixes
Achievements & Stats
- All accumulation achievements have been rewritten to include any and all progress, regardless of resetting your story mode progress.
- Stats are uploaded at the end of each day, or any time that you go back to the menu.
Changed files in this update