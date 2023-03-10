 Skip to content

CozyTyper update for 10 March 2023

Update for 1.2.0

Read more about this update and the processes we used to make it happen on our Patreon - available for anyone to read, patron or otherwise!

Updates

Quote Database Overhaul

Bug Fixes

Achievements & Stats

  • All accumulation achievements have been rewritten to include any and all progress, regardless of resetting your story mode progress.
  • Stats are uploaded at the end of each day, or any time that you go back to the menu.

