Update for 1.2.0

Read more about this update and the processes we used to make it happen on our Patreon - available for anyone to read, patron or otherwise!

Quote Database Overhaul

Each quote has been checked one by one for any grammar or spelling issues.

All punctuation has been normalized and more info can be found [url=https://steamcommunity.com/app/2063420/discussions/1/3758852249528348005/]here.

[/url]* Over 150 new quotes have been added - including many community suggestions.

Bug Fixes

Achievements & Stats