Hunters,
Please find the notes for Patch #1 for Update 1.12:
- All weapons that are purchased or awarded to players will now be 100% clean, this includes weapons that come with recruited Hunters. Only weapons found in a mission will remain dirty.
- Reduced the price of the Krag Sniper to $579 (previously $610)
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to access the Advanced Tutorial before completing the Basic Tutorial.
- Contraband weapons or those found in the world will have a level of dirt applied to them as usual.
- Fixed the image of the Bomblance reward in the Quest line to be in line with what the actual reward looks like.
- Fixed an issue that allowed a group to join the matchmaking queue before the onboarding pop-up was dismissed.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Waterdevil hint to display information relating to the Immolator.
- Fixed a bug that caused all mine carts to appear as white orbs.
- Fixed a bug that resulted in the Hunter Voice over breathing being missing after using a healing item.
- Improvements made to the text in the UI for the Advanced Tutorial.
- Fixed a bug that caused an incorrect message to appear for a single frame on the death screen.
- Fixed an issue that caused the melee range of the Krag Bayonet to be too short.
- Fixed an issue that allowed invited teams of two to select both “queue as duo” & “queue as trio” buttons unintentionally which caused confusion on which queue you were joining. Now only one button is selectable.
- Fixed a bug where stopping burning/poison/bleeding resulted in damage values not showing in the combat log after performing these actions.
- Fixed a bug that occurred in instances where equipping a weapon skin to a Hunter weapon slot would only add the non-legendary version if you did not already have the weapon in your inventory.
- Fixed a bug where the incorrect audio played when dying to a bear trap.
- Fixed a text bug with the combat log title in multiple languages.
- Fixed some localisation bugs in the new tutorial.
Scripted Tutorial
- Players can become stuck in the Tutorial if the butcher is killed before entering the Boss arena.
- Player is unable to progress through the tutorial if the 3 dummy Hunters are killed before finishing the Basic Tutorial.
- It is not currently possible to turn off the dialog subtitles.
- The button at the beginning of the tutorial prompts you to play “Training” instead of “Tutorial”
- Bleeding tutorial hints contain misleading information as it mentions Hunters can track other Hunters via a blood trail.
- There are some overlapping text issues across multiple languages with the button hint used to open the manual.
- Several missing translations for text in some HUD & menu elements.
- The cinematic at the beginning of the Tutorial is not centred on widescreen monitors/screens.
- In some cases, the hunter revive animation will appear broken.
Changed depots in latest branch