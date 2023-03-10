TFM Weekly Update 📜 Version 0.6.6

Offsprings of the first men, once again, welcome back to another #FeatureFriday! ːlettuceː



We have a short video for you that shows internal build additions to give you a taste of what's to come!

The old Crafts panel will be replaced by a Build section, where you can choose from a list of constructions to place in your settlement while unlocking them as a basic tech tree.

After placing, you can select your characters and right-click the constructions to assign them to their new jobs.

And your characters will get experience points for their assigned professions as they level up.

You will be able to manage the needs of your settlement by simply allocating people to the relevant professions.

Finally, leveled-up characters will present you with a set of rewards, allowing you to explore a wide range of possibilities and advance your settlement! ːreexcitedː

Changelog

ːhappyhfː [Content] New races: Panda, Giraffe.

Internal Build Changelog

(these will be available in a future release)

ːhappyheartː [Feature] Characters can now be assigned jobs by simply choosing them and right-clicking on the preferred construction!

ːhappyheartː [Content] New campaign map for testing the new content: Fowl Island.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Purged Lifestage traits, Gender traits, and Human from old triggers and effect outputs.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Plainshroom is now a progress doodad similar to Grassland Trees.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Reduced Stamina stat of Humans to 100 from 120.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Overhauled current activity for energy consumption.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Removed most of the old non-tutorial alerts and adapted the remaining ones for the new content.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Added male and female preset Path rewards.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Nursemaid is now an experience trait that offers infants as a reward.

ːhappyheartː [Content] New constructions: Weaponcarver's Table, Training Dummy, Carpenter’s Hut, Coop, Clay Pit, Fishing Hut, Pottery Oven.

ːhappyheartː [Content] New professions: Weaponcarver, Adventurer, Carpenter, Poultryman, Digger, Fisher.

Slowed Human trait’s Stamina drain from -1 per 20 to 30.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Weaponcarver now gets some free simple weapon options.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Stuffed Meal now replenishes 40 Stamina instead of 20.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Added a player party to Fowl Isle.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Purged old Nursery content.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Reduced build costs of T0 constructions by 50%.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Increased JobTime speeds of T0 activities by 50%.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Overhauled experience speed formula dividers to lower the gap between levels.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Added a couple of neutral wolves to Fowl Isle for test purposes.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Character traits with experience now have SpeedEfficiency, EnergyEfficiency, and OutputEfficiency parameters.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Implemented a new notification alert to call the player selecting a level-up reward.

ːhappyheartː [Feature] New graph editor integration for the decision maker.

ːhappyheartː [Feature] New path reward types: Character Preset, Faction Tech.

ːhappyheartː [Fix] Refactored character portraits.

ːhappyheartː [Fix] Refactored map object portraits.

ːhappyheartː [Fix] Refactored map object detail panel to present the new systems.

ːhappyheartː [Fix] Refactored several prerequisites. Removed obsolete references.

ːhappyheartː [Fix] Refactored weight modifiers and conditions.

ːhappyheartː [Fix] Fixed an issue with the new database to prevent problems while presenting character presets.

ːhappyheartː [Fix] Fixed issues with tooltips triggered by the transition.

https://steamcommunity.com/games/700820/announcements/detail/3664275387883515658

Have a wonderful weekend, and see you all next week! ːgearthumbsupː