- Well is now a Support building instead of a Cultivation building. This means it no longer needs to be assigned to the water “recipe” to be effective. Each well instead automatically increments the natural resource water amount by 2 per second
- Added Well Effectiveness upgrade. Each level of the upgrade is unlocked by a quest to build a certain number of wells, and increases well resource generation speed by 50% of baseline each level
- Tooltip for Water Wheel now describes how much power per second each Water Wheel generates
- Added Water Wheel Effectiveness Quest & Upgrades
- Cultivation Productivity and Prospecting Productivity are now Town Prestige Perks instead of Global Perks
- Fixed internal error caused by killing Mining Excavation objects before its moveTween completed
- Removed Energy items (Steam, Energy, and Fire) from Trading panel
- Fixed cultivation and prospecting recipes only showing Ouput ratio, and not reflecting lowered production ratio when inputs were limited
- Enchanted book + spellbooks moved to Bookstore
- Greatly reduced demand for bookstore items needed to maintain happiness
- Recipes that require a non-available resource (e.g. Cactus Jam, in non-desert biomes) can still be unlocked
- If the player clicks an ingredient icon for a resource that is not available to be harvested, navigates to the Trading menu item instead, if available
- Town quests are no longer reset when town resets
- Gold Mining no longer requires Silver Harvesting skill
- Natural Resource Capacity perk increased from 20% per level to 50% per level
- Added new global perk: Resource Regen (each level increases natural resource regeneration by 20%)
- Removed Upgrade ‘Construction Efficiency’, and all associated quests. Instead there is a Town Perk ‘Construction Cost’ that provides a flat decrease to all building costs. The Global Perk ‘Construction Efficiency’ now has the effect of the old upgrade, which is to decrease the cost growth that occurs as you build multiple buildings of the same type
- Market Panel is always available after the global ‘build market’ quest is complete, instead of waiting for a market to be constructed first
- Workshop uses Stone, not Stone Slab, so it is not dependent on Quarry + Stone Mason
- Removed Construction Management research. All buildings can now be built gradually all the time instead of requiring the materials up-front
- Cultivation Panel unlocks with either Farm, Forester, or Fishery, instead of hiding it until Forester quest is completed
- Fixed bug: sometimes being unable to create additional towns
- Fixed slow scroll speed on Tooltip panel
- Changed display order of buildings to more closely match their position in the tech tree
- Fish Food is now made with 2 Grain instead of 1 Animal Feed, so it does not require the Pasture to make
- Added new research: Animal Feed. Unlocked after Food Mill is researched, allows access to Pasture research
- Pasture no longer requires Farming research. Instead it is unlocked from Animal Feed research
- Fixed bug: Well showing up as a consumer of Natural Resource water (occurred when no wells were built)
- Inventory delta rates will show not simply the actual rate of change (which is often zero for full or empty items), but the overproduction or deficit of that item
- Added coin production detail to market tooltips
- Nails moved to Hardware store
- Reinforced Plank, Magic Plank, and Magic Stone Brick changed to Yellow Coin to match other items at the General Store
- Fixed incorrect highlight & selection states on Upgrades and Research items when switching towns after completing a research or upgrade
Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 10 March 2023
Beta 1.52
Patchnotes via Steam Community
