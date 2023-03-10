Wild West Dynasty – Update to 0.1.7554

Howdy, cowboys and cowgirls!
The first regular update following the hotfixes. This update should eliminate a few issues around saving and loading. The next updates are already being planned.
Fixed
- Farm rotation is now stored and restored correctly after save/load.
- Fixed characters with broken clothes/pink hairs in the settler camps.
- Fixed several NPCs on the map with pink hairs.
- Fixed empty dialogue box once talking with an NPC in camp.
- Fixed farm state (plant/claim) after load broken.
- Fixed issue with picking up items from farms, what could lock input.
- Fixed missing potatoes on farms after load.
- Fixed double-farms spawner after load.
- Fixed quest info overlapped.
- Fixed the camera issue after loading the game.
- Fixed NPC problem with textures on mid/long range rendering distance.
- Fixed Child hair rendering problem with mid/short rendering distance.
- Fixed getting stuck after teleportation from point-to-point.
- Fixed a problem with loading state of MyTree NPC.
- Fixed a problem with an uncuttable tree after loading (MyTree).
- Fixed a problem with players being locked in their own house if they built a prototype and missed the materials to build a door.
- Fixed most issues falling down after loading a save game created while on horseback.
- “Friend in Need” Quest – fixed an issue with the Treasure Chest being unlockable (without a prompt) when facing it to open.
- “Friend in Need” Quest – if the player dies from wolves, the player will be respawned next to Jack.
- Fixed several issues with game physics just after save/reload.
