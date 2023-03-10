 Skip to content

Wild West Dynasty update for 10 March 2023

Wild West Dynasty – Update to 0.1.7554

Share · View all patches · Build 10741134 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy, cowboys and cowgirls!

The first regular update following the hotfixes. This update should eliminate a few issues around saving and loading. The next updates are already being planned.

Fixed
  • Farm rotation is now stored and restored correctly after save/load.
  • Fixed characters with broken clothes/pink hairs in the settler camps.
  • Fixed several NPCs on the map with pink hairs.
  • Fixed empty dialogue box once talking with an NPC in camp.
  • Fixed farm state (plant/claim) after load broken.
  • Fixed issue with picking up items from farms, what could lock input.
  • Fixed missing potatoes on farms after load.
  • Fixed double-farms spawner after load.
  • Fixed quest info overlapped.
  • Fixed the camera issue after loading the game.
  • Fixed NPC problem with textures on mid/long range rendering distance.
  • Fixed Child hair rendering problem with mid/short rendering distance.
  • Fixed getting stuck after teleportation from point-to-point.
  • Fixed a problem with loading state of MyTree NPC.
  • Fixed a problem with an uncuttable tree after loading (MyTree).
  • Fixed a problem with players being locked in their own house if they built a prototype and missed the materials to build a door.
  • Fixed most issues falling down after loading a save game created while on horseback.
  • “Friend in Need” Quest – fixed an issue with the Treasure Chest being unlockable (without a prompt) when facing it to open.
  • “Friend in Need” Quest – if the player dies from wolves, the player will be respawned next to Jack.
  • Fixed several issues with game physics just after save/reload.

