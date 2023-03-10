Patch 0.8.1

New
- Added 2 new achievements
Misc
- Reworked endless mode spawn algorithm to make each waves feel more unique
- Endless mode's difficulty now scales further. (Previously stopped scaling at wave 20)
- In Endless - Black Fortress: Passage that you can unlock with energy cells are more visible
- There's now a limit of 12 pickups that can be on the floor at the same time in endless mode. Pickups that are spawned at the beginning of the map do not count.
Bug fixes
- Fixed flammethrower's fire being off center
Changed files in this update