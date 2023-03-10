 Skip to content

Herald of Havoc update for 10 March 2023

Patch 0.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10741124 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • Added 2 new achievements

Misc

  • Reworked endless mode spawn algorithm to make each waves feel more unique
  • Endless mode's difficulty now scales further. (Previously stopped scaling at wave 20)
  • In Endless - Black Fortress: Passage that you can unlock with energy cells are more visible
  • There's now a limit of 12 pickups that can be on the floor at the same time in endless mode. Pickups that are spawned at the beginning of the map do not count.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed flammethrower's fire being off center

Changed files in this update

