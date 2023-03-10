Update 0.5.5 is live!

Transport orders

Now you can create orders to tell your transporters to move a product between two buildings.

There are several options when creating or editing an order:

Select or change the product to be transfered.

Tell the transporters to wait until their load is at full capacity

Limit the maximum amount of transporters to work for this order.

Choose between different order modes to activate it or end it: Always active. Transport a fixed amount of goods. Activate when the product in destiny is lower than a set amount. Activate when the product in the first buildng is higher than a set amount. Keep transporting until the building is empty of the product.



The orders are created in the Transporters buildings.

An order can be modified, paused or cancel at any time.

The orders will ignore any other limitations set on the building, such as having a reduced radius or the priorities set for the transporters.

When not working on an active order the transporters will keep working as normal.

Inventory bar

A semi transparent “+” button on the top of the screen will activate the new inventory bar. Here you can select any product and see the amount available at your warehouses.

Livestock info

New info has been added in the Inventory and Workers panel to show how many animals you own. For donkeys and oxen you can also see how many of them are in an enclosure or working as transporters.