v2.45(Mar-3-2023)

8 new end of game death cut scenes

-Frog Death

-SpikeTrap death

-Burned up

-DROWNED

-coconut fell on your head and you died

-died of mysterious causes

-crashed the whip <----------------------------------------BestOne

-killed yourself with your own rocket

There is a total of 22 different ways to die in this game,

each one having their own final cut scene.

v2.4(feb-28-2023)

New PickYourPath, Level Type option. (in options)

PickPath - pick the direction of the next level. (north,east,south,west)(default)

AutoPath - Next path is picked automaticaly in a random direction

-use the compass found on the HUD to know what direction you are facing

-press (select)gamepad or [end]keyboard to open over head direction map

-this option can only be set before starting the game

v2.34(feb-15-2023)

3 NEW LEVELS

ice level

-neon level

-downtown level

v2.3 (jan13 2023)

new sniper rifle if camera is offset, you will always zoom into the direction the player is facing

new flame thrower

new sledge hammer (smashes blocks)

All 3 new items are bought in the store.

the store appears after each level

the store does not use real money

cash is found in the game world or awarded as bonuses

v2.2 (dec30 2022)

intro story added to endless game mode

v2.1 (dec23 2022)

scenery grass

new melee item's: pipe, baseball bat, brick, brass knuckles.

melee items apear randomly in the game world and double your punching power

press punch to pick up

press punch to use

press punch + run to throw melee item (punch attack must be selected)

v2.07 (dec05 2022)

-NEW enemy "fighter"

-natural player movement during 360 degree camera level start intro's

v2.05 (nov19 2022)

-new map that shows distance and direction traveled

-each level in this game branches off into one of four directions (east,west,north,south)

added a new overhead map that shows the distance and direction traveled

-open map (select)gamepad, [end]keyboard

-first person mode button changed to (r3)gamepad, [Keypad 0]keyboard

-map is displayed at the end of each game showing the final route taken.

-changes to race level, race level now branches off into 4 different directions.

-start level now branches off into 4 different directions.

v2.02 (nov11 2022)

-changes to day/night cycle

-changes to dark level

-changes to beach level

-rumble option ( in options/control's )

v2.01 (OCT25 2022)

-smooth block transfer

v2.0 (oct18 2022)

-new block builder gun

converts power into blocks

hold trigger to spawn block

up/down to move spawn location

release trigger to place block

v1.999(oct 11 2022)

-new rocket launcher weapon

v1.99(sep 28 2022)

-new mountain level

v1.98(sep 21 2022)

-you can now beat up the cars in city level

-improved start menu, and options page

v1.95(aug28 2022)

-rotate camera in car

-shoot/change weapons and attacks in car

-race level improvements

-new sounds

-save for options settings

v1.9 (aug22 2022)

-new beta version race level

-new music

-new option for music and sound adjustment

v1.81 (aug17 2022)

-improvments to MOB level

-new volume adjustment option

v1.8 (aug16 2022)

-new frog enemy

-select button "fpsmode" now zoom back out when pressed a second time

-new MOB level (a flat bridge that spawns MOB's on either end when you reach the center)

v1.78 (aug11 2022)

-new city level

-new screenshot's added to store page

v1.75 (aug6 2022)

-new shark enemy for beach level

-added player(in water) physics

-enter water splash effect

-new SharkDeath endgame death animation scene

-level type description, during level start

-new option, select level type, play random levels or play specific level only

v1.7 (aug2 2022)

-new random beach level

-new field of view adjust in options

v1.6 (july20 2022)

new transitioning camera rotations for default fixed camera

v1.59 (july18 2022)

-new random fire level

-HUD improvements

v1.58 (july12 2022)

-new intro scene for game start and level start

-new timeout rotating camera

v1.55 (july10 2022)

new attack -Kick (Leftstick-Up to change attacks)

new attack -Spinkick (In store catalog at the bottom $1000)

new weapon -Uzi (In store display case $1000)

weapon select hud menu (change weapons) pistol - uzi - shotgun

current total of five different attacks and 3 weapons

v1.5 (july6 2022)

-timebomb explosion area is smaller but now deals -10 damage xlevel

-new object interactions and physics related to timebomb explosion

-4 level run gamemode

-10 level run gamemode

-boss attack gamemode

-circlething in options

-random rain level

-random dark level

-sun attack (buy in store catalog for $1000 each)

-follow camera store item (buy in store catalog for $1000)

[ camera will automatically follow 360 degree behind character ]

-no cost spread (buy in store catalog for $1000)

-attack select hud meneu

-count days on hud

-spike pits

-improved wall collision

v1.1 (????? 2022)

