Patch 1.0 - full release

PATCH V1.0 - LIST OF CHANGES

This is it.

We are extremely proud to announce update 1.0!

A lot of polishing has been made, more fun content was added and questlines have been refurbished.

ADDITIONAL CONTENT

Item Shops! New Shops have been opened throughout the SourceWorlds!

You can now spend your hard-earned gold to buy weapons and items you desperately tried to find. Also the crystals found from dungeon bosses can now be exchanged for some high quality items.

Now you only need to find the mysterious traveling merchant Giacomo. He seems to be the only guy to hold value for the crystals.

Added new dungeon Power Ups! AutoHeal: Add some nice passive healing, which increases your health by 2HP/second each level Greedy: With each level of this Power Up, you receive 20% more money and crystals Defy Death: You will only take damage of a maximum of 50% of your max health. No more insta-deaths! (well, except maybe from these nasty multi-attacking-enemies) Sturdy Roots: If you are hit you will no longer receive a stun lock. Move out of these enemy barrage attacks!

New PvP Arena: the arctic islands: Pack your fur, it's getting cold here. Fight against your fellow warriors in these icy worlds. But be careful that you don't catch a cold.

Many new islands and dungeon rooms to explore! Explore over 20 new islands, bosses and dungeon rooms within the dungeons.

New items! Find the armor of darkness, buy the reigns of the mirage wolves or dragons, or shapeshift into an unstoppable bear!



IMPROVEMENTS

Starting location within the Foompa Islands has been moved. You will be closer to the islands now.

Updated water visuals Feel immersed in Water, as you and the ships now deliver a more direct feedback for water interaction



BALANCE CHANGES

Dungeon-Powerups: set speed-increase to 5% per level

STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE

Improved Shipmechanics, stuttering on bad network connection should be much less frequent

MISCELLANEOUS

Switching weapons and items while on a ship should work correctly now

Fixed a bug where in some occassions it was possible to enter a flying mode when being cancelled out of an attack

This has been quite a journey for us. Our basic vision of the game with this patch is fullfilled.

We are gratefull for your input and criticism, and still believe SourceWorlds has some potential to be unleashed. So please keep it coming, so that we can make a successfull way to the next Versions 2.0, 3.0, 4.0, …!

Thank you for your support,

Cheers!

TideOver Studios