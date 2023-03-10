 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

太空战舰 update for 10 March 2023

fixed a little bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 10741085 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed the bullet of tank and tankP can't hit any ships
fixed high energy gunnery's bullet always be smashed at once attack
did a beautiful engine effect
Improved the difficulty of the fourth level of the campaign

Changed files in this update

太空战舰 Content Depot 1605951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link