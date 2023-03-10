 Skip to content

I Am Your President update for 10 March 2023

Hotfix for unlocking map actions

Share · View all patches · Build 10741076

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,
Small fix for projects which stopped unlocking upgrades for map. It should work now.
You don't need to do anything extra, just download patch and enjoy.

Cheers!

