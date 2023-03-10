- In-game Settings menu added (hope it works well lol)
- Pause menu will respect keybinds
- All Seeing Eye will track completion percentage (I am not sure if I implemented this fully correct yet)
- 2 New Mindshrooms added in Mossy Ruins
- New Mindshroom added in Deep Grotto
- New Mindshroom added in Lava Temple
- Fixed the All-Seeing Eye popping up in Inventory when you pick up the Gold Key
Lone Fungus update for 10 March 2023
0.9.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
