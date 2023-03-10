 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 10 March 2023

0.9.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10741071

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • In-game Settings menu added (hope it works well lol)
  • Pause menu will respect keybinds
  • All Seeing Eye will track completion percentage (I am not sure if I implemented this fully correct yet)
  • 2 New Mindshrooms added in Mossy Ruins
  • New Mindshroom added in Deep Grotto
  • New Mindshroom added in Lava Temple
  • Fixed the All-Seeing Eye popping up in Inventory when you pick up the Gold Key

