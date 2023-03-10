Demo live again, launch recap and next updates

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Plan B has been released in Early Access for almost a month now, and I can't thank you enough for your support!

I've learnt that Plan B was among the top wishlisted games during the Steam Next Fest, so I've decided to put the demo back live for a week, for anyone who would like to give it a try. It will be live until March 20th

I have had time to release only a few updates during this time, not as much as I wanted, but now I should have more time to focus on the dev. Oh and I'm sorry about the Stops sudden removal: trust me, I got enough feedback about it to be sure to better alert & explain next time there is a big change!

And welcome back Romain, who had worked as an intern on the game, and is now back to help me.

In the coming weeks, updates should include :

The water overlay addition (to see where there is a risk of water, and what direction the water flows), and some dam pump walls to have fun with water

The vehicles auto-rerouting

The production max limit for buildings

The depots balance priority system

Graphic options

I know, all of those are badly needed. And it's only some of the most urgent needed small updates. I've planned for some bigger updates with new content, but that will be for later!