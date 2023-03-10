 Skip to content

Uragun update for 10 March 2023

Mar 10th Patch Notes

Build 10740963

Hey there! This weekly patch introduces some new cool features like improved HUD and damage feedbacks along with multiple fixes and polishes. Have a nice weekend with Uragun! 🤖💣

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed bugs freezing menu when swaping weapons and mods
  • Fixed bug showing innacurate weapon tier level
  • Fixed visual bugs leaving shadow artifacts from extraction point
  • Fixed bug allowing to reroll after buy in Shop
  • Patched exploit allowing to stack rewards while exiting the game
  • Fixed bug that prevent some skins from unlocking
  • Fixes error when loading map with boomerang effect existing on the scene
  • Fixed colliders on 3rd biome arenas
  • Fixed visual artifacts from new extraction point

New features and improvements:

  • New reskinned and reworked HUD better UX and readability
  • New HUD damage fx for better combat and HP awareness
  • Reskinned inventory menu with better UX and readability
  • New music in 4th biome
  • New audio mix and balance
  • New menu sounds
  • Some Corrupted Mechs have new upgraded visuals (still WIP)
  • Minigun is now spinning when shooting
  • Other visual and gameplay improvements

