World Racing '95 update for 10 March 2023

Version 2.2.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Issue where selecting Cloudy Cruise on the 95 Mode track select would display the wrong preview image.
  • Added a new trailer to the store page.

Changed files in this update

World Racing '95 Content Depot 1591311
