Week 1 Patch

Comrades

As promised, we just released an update that fixes the following issues:

Acaristan was too dangerous. We have reduced the number of ambushes and police cars are now much more durable!

Accepting missions and answering the phone no longer cause an instant losing.

Problems related to the photo of drivers in the passport will no longer occur.

The inspection summary now shows the correct places in the smuggler's car where contraband was hidden.

The achievements First Investment, Steadfast, Double Agent and are now obtainable.

Constable Repnin had many car accidents. We told him to keep further away from the parked car.

Sometimes our opponents were too afraid of a fight and stayed hidden for too long. We gave them some vodka for courage! ːsteamhappyː

We fixed incorrectly displayed data in documents for languages: Chinese, Japanese, Thai.

We already have tasks gathered for the next patch, which we will release next week.

Such as:

Random crashes during gunfight

Sometimes game loading blocks at 0%

Runaways are too fast! You can never catch a fast one with your Azam.

Blocking in various places in the area.

Fix for the tower sniper (problems with shooting)

Blocker on lumbermill shootout (day 5)

Incorrect stamp checking

At the same time, we are working on the Free Mode, which you often ask for. There will be many additional settings that will allow you to adjust the gameplay style to your preferences. (Shootouts on/off, ambushes on/off etc.)

Glory To Acaristan!

Crazy Rocks Team