Stellar Sovereigns update for 10 March 2023

Patch 1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the exchange price change issue.
Exchange rate adjustment of the Plutocracy governance type now also effects sell price.
The market manipulators empire trait is now correctly applied.

