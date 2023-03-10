Backstory Update

The question of the player's origin has never been answered before. Or even asked! But with this update, you'll have a much firmer starting point. You have a backstory!

Story is fairly optional in AI: if you want to just "crush monsters, get loots" you can totally do that. But there are 13 alien factions with quest-lines you can follow, in addition to the one you get based on your starting ship.

Something I really like about the new intro story is

It evolves!

As you play through the "human history" quest (and one other mysterious encounter), you reveal details that will change the story your next game starts with!

This update is for everyone, and includes all the changes from the previous beta releases.

Enjoy!