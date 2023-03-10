 Skip to content

171 update for 10 March 2023

Patch 0.5.62.61

Share · View all patches · Build 10740779 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Important information: development is currently in full swing with expansions in several areas for the finalization of the game, learn more in our infographic via the following link: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1269370/view/3660898957631030790

GAMEPLAY

  • Resolution detection and support for 2k, 4k, Ultrawide and Super Ultrawide monitors;
  • Added support for Vsync available in settings menu
  • Added a new cheat code: EXPLOSIVO (projectiles fired by the player explode when they hit a surface).

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Addition of new standard resolutions in the menu;
  • Occasional optimizations of mathematical algorithms and material complexity;
  • Improved animations of Nicolau riding motorcycles;
  • Nicolau now leans less on the bike during low-speed turns;
  • Polishing the animation of the motorcycle's handlebars when stopped or moving "reverse", which previously had no transition when moving the handlebars from one side to the other;
  • Improved the sensitivity of the car and motorcycle when starting up which previously needed to hold the trigger for a longer time to start up.

CORRECTIONS

  • Automatic identification of the native resolution of the Desktop so that unsupported resolutions are not available in the configuration menu that could cause invalid clicks in the menu;
  • Fixed availability of the DLSS option for computers that upgraded the GPU, since previously the values were null in the menu;
  • Fixed issue with loss of focus when hovering the mouse cursor over the hidden Windows taskbar and scrolling the mouse;
  • Fixed issue with car glass still visible in some situations after car explosion.

Changed files in this update

171 Content Depot 1269371
