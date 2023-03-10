Patch 0.5.62.61

Important information: development is currently in full swing with expansions in several areas for the finalization of the game, learn more in our infographic via the following link: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1269370/view/3660898957631030790
GAMEPLAY
- Resolution detection and support for 2k, 4k, Ultrawide and Super Ultrawide monitors;
- Added support for Vsync available in settings menu
- Added a new cheat code: EXPLOSIVO (projectiles fired by the player explode when they hit a surface).
IMPROVEMENTS
- Addition of new standard resolutions in the menu;
- Occasional optimizations of mathematical algorithms and material complexity;
- Improved animations of Nicolau riding motorcycles;
- Nicolau now leans less on the bike during low-speed turns;
- Polishing the animation of the motorcycle's handlebars when stopped or moving "reverse", which previously had no transition when moving the handlebars from one side to the other;
- Improved the sensitivity of the car and motorcycle when starting up which previously needed to hold the trigger for a longer time to start up.
CORRECTIONS
- Automatic identification of the native resolution of the Desktop so that unsupported resolutions are not available in the configuration menu that could cause invalid clicks in the menu;
- Fixed availability of the DLSS option for computers that upgraded the GPU, since previously the values were null in the menu;
- Fixed issue with loss of focus when hovering the mouse cursor over the hidden Windows taskbar and scrolling the mouse;
- Fixed issue with car glass still visible in some situations after car explosion.
