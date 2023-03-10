Patch 0.5.62.61

Important information: development is currently in full swing with expansions in several areas for the finalization of the game, learn more in our infographic via the following link: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1269370/view/3660898957631030790

GAMEPLAY

Resolution detection and support for 2k, 4k, Ultrawide and Super Ultrawide monitors;

Added support for Vsync available in settings menu

Added a new cheat code: EXPLOSIVO (projectiles fired by the player explode when they hit a surface).

IMPROVEMENTS

Addition of new standard resolutions in the menu;

Occasional optimizations of mathematical algorithms and material complexity;

Improved animations of Nicolau riding motorcycles;

Nicolau now leans less on the bike during low-speed turns;

Polishing the animation of the motorcycle's handlebars when stopped or moving "reverse", which previously had no transition when moving the handlebars from one side to the other;

Improved the sensitivity of the car and motorcycle when starting up which previously needed to hold the trigger for a longer time to start up.

CORRECTIONS