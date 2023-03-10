 Skip to content

Knights of Pen and Paper 3 update for 10 March 2023

Update notes for Mar 10

Share · View all patches · Build 10740761 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Fixed the black screen lock that prevented players from playing and enjoying the game.
  • Added a secret buff to the player that helps with saving throws.
  • The Portal gained levels and is now a level 4 location.
  • Mouseover tooltips were added in a few places to begin with.
  • Fixed the disappearing gold icon bug.
  • Removed the language menu.
  • Fixed the level 12 XP requirements.
  • Changed the tutorial flow so it doesn't soft lock players from progressing.
  • Most importantly, updated the version number to reflect the current live version.

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 10740761
Depot 2129471
