- Fixed the black screen lock that prevented players from playing and enjoying the game.
- Added a secret buff to the player that helps with saving throws.
- The Portal gained levels and is now a level 4 location.
- Mouseover tooltips were added in a few places to begin with.
- Fixed the disappearing gold icon bug.
- Removed the language menu.
- Fixed the level 12 XP requirements.
- Changed the tutorial flow so it doesn't soft lock players from progressing.
- Most importantly, updated the version number to reflect the current live version.
Knights of Pen and Paper 3 update for 10 March 2023
Update notes for Mar 10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
