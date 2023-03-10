Test Branch Update! (Beta 9.0.3)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
Improvements
- Added the available credits in the weapon customization view
- Hide stunned/shocked/smoked/dead markers in cinematic mode
Fixes
- Fixed a bug happening when equipping/unequipping a shield
- Fixed character disappearing in custom maps with unsupported storey heights
- Fixed some environment buildings being walkable
- Fixed the infiltration missions execution prerequisites on maps with several storeys
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch