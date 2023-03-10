V0.98 - Bug fixes & polish

Finally another update!

While I try to update the game every month, around the end of the 2nd week, 2 months have passed since the previous update, due to sickness and a small break.

However, this update will include some bug fixes that were way overdue, and some nice QoL changes.

Some fixes to the new boss; keeper brothers, as well as some fixes for the bombs going through walls and even a special present from Naut!

As always, feel free to hop into our Discord to share any feedback or bugs!

https://discord.gg/YDHVtFk44S

Changelog

First of all, the most important change:

Naut the dog can now be found and petted in the harbour area, after you've found him at least once during a run!

Gameplay

Keeper brothers boss stages are now based on the amount of brothers left, instead of their individual health. This means it will pay off to kill them all at once instead of one by one.

Keeper brothers will not stay in sync a bit better, even if they do different attacks (main attack based on distance).

The gauntlet room will no longer give you the same pattern twice in a row.

The gauntlet room will no be open by default, after doing it 3 or more times. (the scroll with an explanation will still be present regards less).

Barrel of Gunpowder item no longer spawns the ammo out of bounds.

Bombs now bounce off against walls, instead of going through them. (this also includes a small rework of the bomb physics/collision behaviour, but nothing too mayor!)

Ivan's big-bomb active item now throws it away at full force instead of dropping it on the drop below him.

Fire from items that spawn fire (and give fire to bullets) can no longer harm the player.

Dining room table & gambling table are now placed differently based on which ones spawn. (mostly helpful for the smaller rooms at ship 2, which could almost block the entry).

Improved visibility of the shadows for falling objects (as seen on one of the attacks from the keeper brothers).

Changed the inventory item slots to be a bit smaller for a better overview. (the horizontal row can now hold 5 items instead of 3).

Added missing item sprites for the non-cappy weapons.

Bug fixes & other changes