Streak Mode Beta Now Available for Testing!

Hi there! Happy Friday to you wherever you are in the world. I am very excited to share the beta version of the Streak Mode update. To be transparent, this weekend I'm off to watch a bit of the World Baseball Classic! So although there's clearly still cosmetic work to be done on the Streak Mode update, I wanted to share the beta now today before I head off for a few days.

I'm looking forward to some international tournament baseball! Then I'll come back next week and push this update to completion :)

To enable the Beta for testing:

Right click Bad Hop Baseball in your library and select Properties.

Select "Betas" from the list of options on the left side of the Properties window

Enter beta access code: betatestingpassword

Select the beta you would like to opt into from the drop down menu. You should see the title "beta - for beta testing"

Thanks for playing!

Streak Mode Overview

Streak Mode adds 10 computer-controlled adversaries of increasing difficulty. Your goal is to defeat them all before you run out of tries. Along the way, you will earn Buckets of Baseballs for recording hits and runs. You'll use that currency to acquire upgrades to give you a measure of control over the trajectory of the ball.

Upgrades:

Jump

Push

Brake

In addition, to those ugprades, Pinch Hitters are now cumulative and need to be restocked at the upgrade store between games. As you go through Streak Mode, you'll have to make decisions about what aspect of your team to upgrade. Do you decrease the cooldown of your preferred upgrade? Or do you want to pocket another Pinch Hitter?

The Streak Mode beta contains only 4 offensive powerups and no defensive powerups. The plan is to get these guys out there in a good state first and then move onto the Defensive side of things. I don't have a concrete plan, but it would also be great to add more powerups and items such that the store experience is randomized as well.