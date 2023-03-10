Harder Endgame, Perk Balancing & More

This is the first "content" update since launch! I finally have balanced the perks so the end game isn't too easy and have added "Calamity" Upgrades: after you beat the Deathmason, rather than picking perks you pick "Calamities" which weaken you instead of empower you. Now, continuing on past the Deathmason will become harder and harder. How far can you make it before you perish?

Also, I'm excited to announce that I'm working with Spellmason's artist again to produce brand new spells and enemies for a future update!

Changes in v1.9.1: