Spellmasons update for 10 March 2023

Harder Endgame, Perk Balancing & More

Share · View all patches · Build 10740457 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Spellmasons Update v1.9.1

This is the first "content" update since launch! I finally have balanced the perks so the end game isn't too easy and have added "Calamity" Upgrades: after you beat the Deathmason, rather than picking perks you pick "Calamities" which weaken you instead of empower you. Now, continuing on past the Deathmason will become harder and harder. How far can you make it before you perish?

Also, I'm excited to announce that I'm working with Spellmason's artist again to produce brand new spells and enemies for a future update!

Changes in v1.9.1:

  • content: Restore Contaminate Spell

  • content: Add Target Arrow Spell

  • content: Add Cursed Mana Potion

  • content: Last Will yields a higher than usual probability of returning cursed mana
    potions

  • content: Introduce Calamity Perks after beating the Deathmason

  • balance: Flat rate perks instead of %s

  • AI: Improve ally Spellmason AI behavior so it will pursue and attack enemies

  • balance: Make freeze and debilitate take longer to return to default mana cost.
    Thank you Scojbo from Steam for this recommendation

  • translations: Implement language translations for perks and add misc missing translations

  • fix: Stop dropping scrolls once players have all the spells

  • fix: Protect against red portals spawning player out of bounds
    Thank you AlienSmoke from Discord for reporting this bug

  • fix: Burst so that it uses the latest caster position so it will combine properly with movement spells such as dash

  • fix: Dark Summoner explanation to match new behavior

