 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

三千世界 update for 10 March 2023

2023年3月10日更新记录

Share · View all patches · Build 10740418 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.优化了npc的行为逻辑，他们现在在地图上更倾向于有事可做的状态，而不是一直闲逛（这对于之前的世界可能会延迟生效）。
2.新增了事件类型。
3.更改了装备材料对应的属性加成。
4.在前三者的基础上重新生成了默认世界。
5.修复了几种情景下会闪退的bug。
6.修复了若干显示bug。

Changed files in this update

Depot 1757701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link