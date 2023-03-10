1.优化了npc的行为逻辑，他们现在在地图上更倾向于有事可做的状态，而不是一直闲逛（这对于之前的世界可能会延迟生效）。
2.新增了事件类型。
3.更改了装备材料对应的属性加成。
4.在前三者的基础上重新生成了默认世界。
5.修复了几种情景下会闪退的bug。
6.修复了若干显示bug。
三千世界 update for 10 March 2023
2023年3月10日更新记录
Patchnotes via Steam Community
1.优化了npc的行为逻辑，他们现在在地图上更倾向于有事可做的状态，而不是一直闲逛（这对于之前的世界可能会延迟生效）。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update