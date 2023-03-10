Patch 0.14.1

This is a small update that adds a few quality of life improvements and fixes some issues.
- The Ancient Talisman now proccs when you're dealing damage, instead of receiving damage.
- Added an option to stop any queued movement on enemy sight.
- Pressing the key for "Skip turn" now also stops any queued movement.
- Added an option to display text with a regular font, instead of the default pixel font.
- Fixed an issue where some enemies won't use their skills as intended. Especially in melee combat.
- Fixed a potential cause for enemies getting stacked upon each other. (May not be 100% fixed yet)
- Fixed various locales.
- The feedback form now allows copy & paste, so it's much easier for you to copy your kind words over to the Steam review box ;)
Changed files in this update