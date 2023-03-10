 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Of Blades & Tails update for 10 March 2023

Patch 0.14.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10740264 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small update that adds a few quality of life improvements and fixes some issues.

  • The Ancient Talisman now proccs when you're dealing damage, instead of receiving damage.
  • Added an option to stop any queued movement on enemy sight.
  • Pressing the key for "Skip turn" now also stops any queued movement.
  • Added an option to display text with a regular font, instead of the default pixel font.
  • Fixed an issue where some enemies won't use their skills as intended. Especially in melee combat.
  • Fixed a potential cause for enemies getting stacked upon each other. (May not be 100% fixed yet)
  • Fixed various locales.
  • The feedback form now allows copy & paste, so it's much easier for you to copy your kind words over to the Steam review box ;)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1768781
  • Loading history…
Depot 1768782
  • Loading history…
Depot 1768783
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link