Patch Notes: Version 230309R2

Version 230309R2

We have just updated the game, you might have to restart Steam to download it.

Please note: All the changes are work in progress and do not represent final quality. Performance might be temporarily lower than usual. Memory usage is likely higher.

New Features:

- Added 2 new Maps to Bot Survival and 1 new map to All Modes.

Added new setting to scale crosshair size

Changes and fixes:

- Fixed spawns on several maps.