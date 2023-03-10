Patch Notes: Version 230309R2

Version 230309R2
We have just updated the game, you might have to restart Steam to download it.
Please note: All the changes are work in progress and do not represent final quality. Performance might be temporarily lower than usual. Memory usage is likely higher.
New Features:
- Added 2 new Maps to Bot Survival and 1 new map to All Modes.
- Added new setting to scale crosshair size
Changes and fixes:
- Fixed spawns on several maps.
- Fixed cannons on several maps.
- Fixed floating boats on several maps.
- Improved performance impact of smoke particles slightly.
- Fixed duplicate button in profile menu.
- Groupfight mode will now stop you from spawning with a camera.
- Added some security to sapper spawns UI.
- Misfiring a cannon will add to your death count.
- Cav that are dismounted will behave similarly to skirmishers.
- When joining a server, it will no longer spawn all the dead horses.
- Made it less likely that bots with flags will spawn in. Rogue bots will no longer drop the flags when they die.
Changed files in this update