Battle Cry of Freedom update for 10 March 2023

Patch Notes: Version 230309R2

Patch Notes: Version 230309R2 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 230309R2
We have just updated the game, you might have to restart Steam to download it.
Please note: All the changes are work in progress and do not represent final quality. Performance might be temporarily lower than usual. Memory usage is likely higher.

New Features:
- Added 2 new Maps to Bot Survival and 1 new map to All Modes.

  • Added new setting to scale crosshair size

Changes and fixes:
- Fixed spawns on several maps.

  • Fixed cannons on several maps.
  • Fixed floating boats on several maps.
  • Improved performance impact of smoke particles slightly.
  • Fixed duplicate button in profile menu.
  • Groupfight mode will now stop you from spawning with a camera.
  • Added some security to sapper spawns UI.
  • Misfiring a cannon will add to your death count.
  • Cav that are dismounted will behave similarly to skirmishers.
  • When joining a server, it will no longer spawn all the dead horses.
  • Made it less likely that bots with flags will spawn in. Rogue bots will no longer drop the flags when they die.

