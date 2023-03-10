Hotfix *1 : Fixes a Time Out issue.

Hello contestants, just a quick but important bug fix.
- Fixed an issue where the game would freeze if failing a course with a Time Up.
Thank you for playing and reporting any fixes!
Andy,
Robot Legs
