Cosmic Ball Tournament update for 10 March 2023

Hotfix *1 : Fixes a Time Out issue.

Build 10740073 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello contestants, just a quick but important bug fix.

  • Fixed an issue where the game would freeze if failing a course with a Time Up.

Thank you for playing and reporting any fixes!
Andy,
Robot Legs

