This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ten days since the Early Access release. A big thank you to everyone who is accompanying us on the journey on the river!

During this time we've been busy and released some updates:

latest changes

We continue to try to process feedback and bug reports as quickly as possible. Please keep it up, we appreciate your messages! We need your input because we want to constantly improve your gaming experience.

**

Fishing from the raft

Hunting wild animals on land

The first Crown Stone for the main mission

**

More features are in the works. What other ideas and suggestions do you have? Let us know!