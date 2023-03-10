 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dreadful River update for 10 March 2023

Ten Days

Share · View all patches · Build 10739953 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ten days since the Early Access release. A big thank you to everyone who is accompanying us on the journey on the river!

During this time we've been busy and released some updates:
latest changes

We continue to try to process feedback and bug reports as quickly as possible. Please keep it up, we appreciate your messages! We need your input because we want to constantly improve your gaming experience.

Bigger updates coming soon

**

  • Fishing from the raft
  • Hunting wild animals on land
  • The first Crown Stone for the main mission

**

More features are in the works. What other ideas and suggestions do you have? Let us know!

Changed depots in dr-dev branch

View more data in app history for build 10739953
Depot 1807361
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link