Share · View all patches · Build 10739906 · Last edited 10 March 2023 – 14:26:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Mini Royale - Another testing is about to go live!

Greetings to all! At 6PM CET today, we go live with another alpha-test of Mini Royale, so make sure you tune in and tell your friends.

Here is all you need to know.

Start: 10th of march, 6PM CET

End: 11th of march, 12PM CET

Modes: SOLO

Regions: EU / US-West (If more players tune in from other regions than listed, we can adjust them during testing.)

Join our Discord to stay up-to-date on all Mini Royale news.