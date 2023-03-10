 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Yavi update for 10 March 2023

Yavi Update 1.15!

Share · View all patches · Build 10739787 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

All bugs exterminated!

I'm happy to announce that all of the discovered bugs have been fixed.

As for now - Yavi is on a straight way to mobile phones.
Stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

Yavi Content Depot 1814511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link