Update 0.5.7 Reroll, Banish, Lock, Area and Revive

This update adds a much needed feature for these types of games. The ability to steer the randomness a bit with the help of Reroll, Banish and Lock. If you have played other games in this genre you probably recognize them, but in short here is how they work. You can use them when levelling up. Reroll will replace the upgrades options with new ones. With Banish you can remove an upgrade entirely from the pool of this run and it will be replaced with another one. Lock can be used on an upgrade option to keep it for the next level up, useful in the case where you get offered more than one upgrade that you would want to pick.

In order to get charges of Reroll, Banish and Lock you need to unlock them in the skill tree.

This update also introduces two new passive upgrades, Ability Area and Revive. You can read about them in the detailed as well as some balance changes and bug fixes in the full patch notes below.

Features/Improvements

Added Ability Area upgrade, both in game and in the skill tree. It increases the area of abilities that covers an area

Added Revive upgrade, both in game and in the skill tree. In the case of taking fatal damage a revive is consumed instead and you will be brought back to full health

Added the Reroll upgrade to the skill tree. A reroll can be used to get new choices of upgrades when levelling up

Added the Banish upgrade to the skill tree. A banish can be used to block an upgrade from appearing for the rest of the round

Added the Lock upgrade to the skill tree. A lock can be used to keep an upgrade option to the next level up

Added support to switch tips on pause screen with controller

Added support to swap the position of abilities with the controller on the pause screen

When using Blink and aiming with the mouse (moba controls, wasd controls) you will now teleport to the position of the mouse cursor if the distance between the cursor and the player is within the range of the Blink ability

When using throwing a Healing Potion and aiming with the mouse (moba controls, wasd controls) it will now land at the position of the mouse cursor if the distance between the cursor and the player is within the range of Healing Pot ability

Healing Pot ability range is now affected by the Ability Range upgrade.

Balance changes

Stealth from the Dash Stealth upgrade will now apply effects from the Stealth Armor upgrade

Stealth from the Dash Stealth upgrade will now apply effects from the Stealth Sprint upgrade

Stealth from the Chanel Heal Stealth upgrade will now apply effects from the Stealth Armor upgrade

Stealth from the Chanel Heal Stealth upgrade will now apply effects from the Stealth Sprint upgrade

Bugfixes