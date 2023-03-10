Update 0.5.7 Reroll, Banish, Lock, Area and Revive

This update adds a much needed feature for these types of games. The ability to steer the randomness a bit with the help of Reroll, Banish and Lock. If you have played other games in this genre you probably recognize them, but in short here is how they work. You can use them when levelling up. Reroll will replace the upgrades options with new ones. With Banish you can remove an upgrade entirely from the pool of this run and it will be replaced with another one. Lock can be used on an upgrade option to keep it for the next level up, useful in the case where you get offered more than one upgrade that you would want to pick.
In order to get charges of Reroll, Banish and Lock you need to unlock them in the skill tree.
This update also introduces two new passive upgrades, Ability Area and Revive. You can read about them in the detailed as well as some balance changes and bug fixes in the full patch notes below.
Features/Improvements
- Added Ability Area upgrade, both in game and in the skill tree. It increases the area of abilities that covers an area
- Added Revive upgrade, both in game and in the skill tree. In the case of taking fatal damage a revive is consumed instead and you will be brought back to full health
- Added the Reroll upgrade to the skill tree. A reroll can be used to get new choices of upgrades when levelling up
- Added the Banish upgrade to the skill tree. A banish can be used to block an upgrade from appearing for the rest of the round
- Added the Lock upgrade to the skill tree. A lock can be used to keep an upgrade option to the next level up
- Added support to switch tips on pause screen with controller
- Added support to swap the position of abilities with the controller on the pause screen
- When using Blink and aiming with the mouse (moba controls, wasd controls) you will now teleport to the position of the mouse cursor if the distance between the cursor and the player is within the range of the Blink ability
- When using throwing a Healing Potion and aiming with the mouse (moba controls, wasd controls) it will now land at the position of the mouse cursor if the distance between the cursor and the player is within the range of Healing Pot ability
- Healing Pot ability range is now affected by the Ability Range upgrade.
Balance changes
- Stealth from the Dash Stealth upgrade will now apply effects from the Stealth Armor upgrade
- Stealth from the Dash Stealth upgrade will now apply effects from the Stealth Sprint upgrade
- Stealth from the Chanel Heal Stealth upgrade will now apply effects from the Stealth Armor upgrade
- Stealth from the Chanel Heal Stealth upgrade will now apply effects from the Stealth Sprint upgrade
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug causing the Flame Walk heal upgrade to show the wrong description text sometimes
- Fixed a bug causing stealth effects from other sources than the Stealth ability to show up on the Stealth ability's duration
- Added a buff indicator for the Channel Heal Armor upgrade
- Fixed a bug where the character could end up gliding against walls or other map elements after releasing the movement controls
- Fixed a bug causing abilities bound to the A button to be activated after picking the boss upgrade
- Fixed postion of level up text for super ultrawide screens
- Fixed a game freeze bug that could happen in rare cases when the boss should spawn
- Fixed a bug causing whirlwinds to deal way too much damage while the player is immune to crowd control effects
Changed files in this update