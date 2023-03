Share · View all patches · Build 10739689 · Last edited 10 March 2023 – 20:59:10 UTC by Wendy

Weekly Wisdom; Black ice is a cruel!

-Fixed issue with Bald Wendigo figurine.

-Fixed collision issues at one of the dock towns.

-Changed how the game is packaged again ( new size 16gig ish ).

-Changed how the server is packaged again ( new size 1gig ish ).

-Tweaked fuel type items to burn slower in general.

-Tweaked shader library to help loading times.