I Heard There Are Monsters Here update for 10 March 2023

I Heard There Are Monsters Here v1.0.4 is live！

Build 10739632

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Fix the UI issue of the coin frame being unable to slide.
2.Fix the problem of the female mage obstructing the character experience bar.
3.Optimize the UI of the "Daily Bonus" interface starting from the third week.
4.Fix the problem of being unable to click on the first Mimic in the research institute.

