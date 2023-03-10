 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 10 March 2023

Patch v31.1

//castle conquest changes

  • Your local/online score will now be saved if you die without having used a save file.
  • Paladinal Golden Order: Reduced their Health, Speed, and Damage. They have a new sprite so they're more visually distinct from regular Custodians. They now have a 20% chance of casting a lightning attack upon death and have a 66% chance of dropping a yellow gem.
  • Added the following meanies to the Beastiary: Palace Custodian, Paladinal Golden Order, Queen Gigalicious.
  • Palace Lift map: The camera now tracks more towards the center of the room so there's less dead space to keep an eye on more meanies.
  • Game Over: It now has the option reload your save file.
  • Escape Menu: It now has the option to reload your save file and kill yourself (ingame!)
  • When loading a save file the Stage Complete screen won't show the 'save + continue' option (since it's pointless).

//castle conquest bug fixes

  • When starting a new Conquest any class meta that affected your starting Health/Spells/Relics wasn't being triggered.
  • When gaining a new boneraise level your bone level could be reset below zero depending on that maps Bone multiplier.
  • Queen Boss Fight: If you took longer than 2 minutes to kill the Queen then the stage complete scene would trigger ending the stage and causing a crash when reloading the save file.
  • You could load a save file that was used by a different class (the load menu now won't show if you're a different class).
  • Loading a save file which was previously used in a different run could cause some minion oddities (eg their icon not showing in the Status Screen).
  • When loading a save file the minion's damage stats weren't showing correctly.
  • Crypt Hub: The Load Conquest Save File menu wasn't working with full Mouse Support.
  • When entering a map the HUD's bone value would often not be set to the correct value.
  • Palace Lift map: Certain enemies could get stuck outside the level (eg Shrooms).
  • Compendium - Local Leaderboard: When viewing Conquest scores it would also wrongly show a map name.

//misc changes

  • Updated the "translation_reference.csv" file.
  • Beast Whisperer class: Changed the following minion attack types from Melee to Ranged: Boulder Ogre, Bouncy Warble, Bloater, Ratty Orbica.
  • Doll Maker and Beast Whisperer classes will no longer be offered the Moon Trinket (since it's pointless).

//misc bug fixes

  • The 'Nice' achievement could be triggered by reaching the un-upgraded max meta cap.
  • Architect Mode: You could build locked contraptions by selecting an unlocked contraption then quickly switching as the menu fades.
  • Morgzoloth Diablos minion: His laser attack was ignoring the Ghostly Minions setting.
  • Compendium: Opening the leaderboard would change the game window title.
  • Beastiary: When using full Mouse Support if you changed pages it wouldn't update the texts if you weren't hovering over an enemy.
  • Fixed a Boner typo.

