I hope the scrap gods are treating you well, or the garrison encounter gods, whichever the case may be! In the week since the latest major Beta 12 release went out, I've been working on some adjustments on the side. Saves are compatible, hence no new minor version number, just a new build number...
Cogmind Beta 12 (230310) changelog:
- MOD: DSFs now remain accessible even after emerging from a Garrison
- MOD: Encrypted Comm Array explicitly fries itself in more plot situations
- MOD: Weapon constructs take projectile count into account when setting or updating critical strike values
- MOD: Weapon constructs lose Burn critical effect if heatTransfer negated through some other means
- MOD: Spotters only care about armed hostiles
- MOD: Cargo Storage integrity increased from 700 to 1000
- FIX: Zionite tip regarding Spotter behavior still gave Recycling map location despite Beta 12 rewrite [lyra]
- FIX: One Relay Coupler-related lore source needed adjusting due to coupler changes [lyra]
- FIX: Potential crash on entering a Garrison during a certain rare event [Finestep]
- FIX: Any Encrypted Comm update's reported force multiplier remaining unchanged since previous report always displayed current value of 1.00 [ktur]
- FIX: Modified propulsion constructs could seemingly retain siege or burnout capabilities after switching to incompatible type [Terminus]
- FIX: Entering a new map did not reset robot momentum [Luigi]
- FIX: Typos [Cracklepappy]
Changed files in this update