Patch Notes - CORRECT BUILD NOW LIVE

Hello everybody,

We are sincerely sorry about the state of the game at launch.

It is no excuse, but as our first title this entire process has been a learning experience.

And as such, waking up this morning we learnt our biggest lesson of all, updating the directory files for the game build on Steam.

We hope that we haven't disheartened many of you by what you have been able to see in the last 12 hours, but please feel rest assured as the correct build is now live!

Thank you for your patience and please enjoy Project: Nightlight as it was meant to be seen.

Kind Regards,

Fringe Realities