Added new side quest Amulet of Peace

We have now added a small side quest to the game.
It is an amulet that you should find a woman.
You can find this woman (for the quest) in the marketplace by a fountain.
But you should be well equipped for the quest.
features
• Added new NPC
• Added new monster
• Added new cave
• Added new item
• Added new orc group
• Increased Uwix's health
• Calix's health increased
• More distributed gold spawn points
fixes
• Spell checked by Ben/Lisa/Olivia
• Fixed Ork's speed from 5 to 4
• Fixed doors bugs
Changed files in this update