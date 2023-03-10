Added new side quest Amulet of Peace

We have now added a small side quest to the game.

It is an amulet that you should find a woman.

You can find this woman (for the quest) in the marketplace by a fountain.

But you should be well equipped for the quest.

features

• Added new NPC

• Added new monster

• Added new cave

• Added new item

• Added new orc group

• Increased Uwix's health

• Calix's health increased

• More distributed gold spawn points

fixes

• Spell checked by Ben/Lisa/Olivia

• Fixed Ork's speed from 5 to 4

• Fixed doors bugs