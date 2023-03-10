 Skip to content

The Legend of Gandar II update for 10 March 2023

Added new side quest Amulet of Peace

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have now added a small side quest to the game.
It is an amulet that you should find a woman.
You can find this woman (for the quest) in the marketplace by a fountain.
But you should be well equipped for the quest.

features

• Added new NPC
• Added new monster
• Added new cave
• Added new item
• Added new orc group
• Increased Uwix's health
• Calix's health increased
• More distributed gold spawn points

fixes

• Spell checked by Ben/Lisa/Olivia
• Fixed Ork's speed from 5 to 4
• Fixed doors bugs

