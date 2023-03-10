Game Mode Voting in Classic 4v4

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Expected patch release: March 13

News & Updates

Check out Lisk's Developer AMA and Jules' Gameplay & Balance AMA from February!

Follow our new Instagram @legiontdgame for all the latest Legion memes! Brought to you by the one and only ToHoe.

Next Nova Cup: March 25-26. Stay tuned for sign-ups. View all past Nova Cups here: Legion TD 2 eSports Portal.

Game Mode Voting

Introducing all-new ways to play Classic! At the beginning of each match, players vote on two options:

Income & Chill

If you save mythium, you miss out on Gold Rush gold that wave. Scale up for late game!

Income & Chill is only enabled if there are more yes-votes than no-votes. A tied vote will not enable the mode. If this mode is enabled, Auto Send is turned on for all players at the start of the game. You can still turn it off at any time.

Special Mode

Each match, one random special mode is available for voting. Each week, one mode is “hot” and has an 80% chance to be available each match, while the remaining 20% chance is divided evenly among remaining modes. Below is the current pool of modes:

Double Lock-In: Lock-in 2 fighters for some juicy combos!

Lock-in 2 fighters for some juicy combos! Super Fiesta: When you leak any amount, you AND your teammates get free gold!

When you leak any amount, you AND your teammates get free gold! Ordered Chaos: Everyone plays Chaos, with a catch: all players get the same rolls!

Everyone plays Chaos, with a catch: all players get the same rolls! Blitz: After Wave 1, build phase is sped up by 2.5x. Don't think, just build!

After Wave 1, build phase is sped up by 2.5x. Don't think, just build! ...and more to come!

The special mode is only enabled if there are more yes-votes than no-votes. A tied vote will not enable the mode.

The goals of this feature are to 1) cater towards different player preferences, 2) introduce freshness to Classic, and 3) make Classic feel a little less tryhard.

Game Balance

4v4

Dual Building

Fixed a bug where last patch’s nerf didn’t go through. Area-of-effect damage reduction: 40% → 45%

Legion Spells



Dark Ritual

Gold gain: 135 → 140

Low win rate and pick rate.

Note that for Legion spells, we apply prior propensity-to-win adjustments to win rates to account for currently-winning/losing players being more likely to pick certain spells. That means a low unadjusted win rate for Dark Ritual is not synonymous with weak. However, even with proper adjustments, Dark Ritual is underperforming.



Divine Blessing

Health: 2350 → 2250

Very high win rate and high pick rate.

Fighters



Kingpin

Damage: 230 → 223

High win rate and pick rate. Even at low stacks of Elite Fisherman, Kingpin is quite cost efficient.



Aqua Spirit

Attack speed: 0.806 → 0.82



Rogue Wave

Attack speed: 0.751 → 0.763



Fire Elemental

Attack speed: 0.83 → 0.85

Low win rate and pick rate.



Violet

Health: 2340 → 2350

Attack speed: 0.93 → 0.95

Low win rate.



Gateguard

Health: 560 → 550

Chaos Hound: Attack speed: 1.05 → 1.04



Harbinger

Health: 1610 → 1580

Cerberus: Attack speed: 1.05 → 1.04

High win rate and pick rate. One of the strongest openings and early/mid game off-tanks.



Cursed Casket

Health: 1540 → 1520



Cage of Pain

Health: 2710 → 2680



Iron Maiden

Health: 3870 → 3820

High win rate and pick rate. Currently the premier arcane unit.



Desert Pilgrim

Chain Heal: 120 → 130



Lost Chieftain

Damage: 203 → 207

Low win rate and pick rate. Currently overshadowed by Sea Dragon and Lifebinder.



Nightmare

Attack speed: 1.76 → 1.79



Doppelganger

Attack speed: 1.92 → 1.94

Low win rate and pick rate.



Lord of Death / Hades

Intellect: Mana restore: 12% → 10%

High win rate and pick rate. Too strong when they get multiple kills.



Shadow Dancer

Health 1670 → 1690



Dread Knight

Health 3670 → 3710

Low win rate and pick rate. Currently strong when you're fed/already winning, but generally too weak.



Great Boar / Red Eyes

Charge damage increased by 8%

Low win rate and pick rate. We're still traumatized by the days when Boar spam dominated the meta, so we're being careful.

Mercenaries



Witch

Froggos: Damage type: Pierce → Magic

Adding another magic damage source and differentiating Witch further from Centaur and Needler.



Centaur

Attack speed: 2.08 → 1.85

Cleave: 20% damage to up to 5 nearby enemies → 40% damage to up to 3 nearby enemies

Centaur is now a stronger counter to a medium number of units, notably melee units. This gives it a more defined identity and differentiates it further from Witch and Needler.



Needler

Rapid Fire: Attack speed: +50% → +40%

Fixed a bug where it was wrongly targeted by Tempest and Leviathan’s ground-only abilities

High win rate and usage rate. Needler go brrrr

Waves



(18) Wale Chiefs

Poison-tipped Pole: Single target damage: 170 → 230

Poison-Tipped Pole: Area-of-effect damage: 40 → 20

Reduced area-of-effect damage makes Poison-Tipped Pole less punishing to melee builds, while continuing to keep cheap unit spam in check.

On Watch



We're evaluating a Chloropixie + Fiesta nerf for next patch. The change has some technical complexity, so we weren't able to get to it this patch.

Fixes & Improvements

Codex: Units Tab Overhaul

The Units tab of the Codex has been overhauled! Now features a greatly improved layout & presentation as well as sorting by cost, DPS, DPS per gold, etc.

In-Game Polls

Thanks to some tech improvements, we are now able to survey player opinions on various topics, directly in-game, via the Inbox system. Gathering feedback directly from players will help us continue to make the best game for everyone! Keep an eye out for the first poll in the next few weeks.

Postgame Overview

Replaced “Mythium Received” with “Pressure Applied,” which is a score that represents how much pressure you applied to your opponent by saving mythium. Pressure Applied has always been taken into account for MVP Score behind-the-scenes, but it is now more visible.

Performance Score: Now uses a new, more accurate and intuitive formula.

The Power Score bar size is now relative to all players’ power scores, rather than your team’s. This is a more accurate representation of how powerful you were at the end of the game.

Removed “Net Worth” column

Miscellaneous

Battle Phase: The Battle Phase now runs 8% faster in 2v2; this will speed up games without affecting balance

Recommended rolls now always include your locked-in fighters if you play Lock-In or Double Lock-In

HUD: Mercenary tooltips now show role icons (Tank, DPS, etc)

Profile: Game Stats: Performance score reworked [todo: Jules add context]

Legion Select: Fixed a bug where “Select a different legion for this mission” was mistakenly shown

Chat: Global Chat now displays line breaks from messages that are sent from Discord

Versus Popup: Fixed a bug where the Versus Popup would block the HUD from being interacted with

Discord: New PTR deployments will be announced in the #public-test-realm channel. You can assign yourself the PTR role in the #contributor-roles channel to receive notifications

Postgame: Fixed a bug where the New Teammate bonus was accidentally being rewared when playing with non-new players

Community Highlight

Finally, a little gem from reddit: Nekomata vs Double Mole, Witch, Lizard send

Congratulations to everyone who ordered the limited edition Safety Mole Plushies. They shipped last month, and it's been a blast seeing photos of Safety Moles in everyone's homes. If you missed out, unfortunately, they're gone forever.

Closing Remarks

With this new patch, we are excited to give some much-needed love to Classic players. These changes hope to address some concerns brought up through reddit, Discord, & other channels. As always, we'll continue to iterate until we get it right, so be ready for hotfixes. We've also packed in a bunch of quality of life improvements, most notably an overhaul to the Codex Units page, as players have frequently requested having an easier way to look up unit information.

Thank you again for playing Legion TD 2! We hope you continue to enjoy the game and hope your new year is off to a great start.

If you've enjoyed the game, but haven't left a review yet, please consider posting a short review for the game! It really helps get the word out there.

If you enjoy these updates, please give it a Thumbs Up, too!

And as always, if you have constructive criticism, let's chat about it. [Discord](discord.gg/legiontd2) is our main channel of communication, and aside from the development team, there are community helpers who can ensure your feedback is heard, as well as answer pretty much anything you've ever wanted to know about the game. We know there's still much to improve, so let's work together.

Until next time!

Sincerely,

The AutoAttack Games Team

P.S. New fighters coming in v10.03! Hint: it's a throwback to an original Legion TD unit.

P.P.S. Shoutout to Forja Studios, an art studio with several avid Legion TD 2 players, who created the promotional art for this patch!