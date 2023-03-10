- Fixed occlusion issue in Slaughterhouse basement
- Tweak to the AI pathing in the fenced off area in the centre of the abattoir on Slaughterhouse
DEVOUR update for 10 March 2023
v4.0.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
