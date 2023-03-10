Hi folks,

This patch includes the most recent bug fixes and a highly requested feature that allows you to preview Quest rewards directly from your Journal. Furthermore, you can search the Journal directly for specific cards, and it will indicate if they can be found in any available quests.

You can read more details in the patch notes below.

Patch Notes - 10/3 # 1.056.6

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue with Elite allies and Companies, preventing future instances of them instantiating if an instance of them was to die upon arrival.

Fixed an issue with Control effects in PlayOne constructs debuffing the Presence buff prematurely.

Fixed an issue with Primal not boosting Amplify by +1.

Added an entry in the Combat Log whenever an Ally leaves play due to their Health or Lifespan dropping to 0 due to the effect of a card.

Updated A2 entry in the Codex as it was referencing an outdated example.

Fixed some typos and issues in DLC4 events.

Journal Improvements