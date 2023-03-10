Update 0.8.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10739256 · Last edited 10 March 2023 – 13:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Hi! After reading your comments we've realized the new changes were to harsh so here's a hotfix:

The Fury mechanic has been removed for now. It's a very big change and we will add it again next week on the Beta so we can all try it and discuss it.

Greed and Talkôr's Orbs will keep scaling once again.

Some Chinese characters were missing. Also, we’ve completed the translation so far.

See you on next week's update!

If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

🔸 Discord.

🔸 Steam Community.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2068280/Nordic_Ashes_Survivors_of_Ragnarok/