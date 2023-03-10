 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nordic Ashes update for 10 March 2023

Update 0.8.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10739256 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! After reading your comments we've realized the new changes were to harsh so here's a hotfix:

  • The Fury mechanic has been removed for now. It's a very big change and we will add it again next week on the Beta so we can all try it and discuss it.
  • Greed and Talkôr's Orbs will keep scaling once again.
  • Some Chinese characters were missing. Also, we’ve completed the translation so far.

See you on next week's update!

If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:
🔸 Discord.
🔸 Steam Community.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2068280/Nordic_Ashes_Survivors_of_Ragnarok/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2068281
  • Loading history…
Depot 2068282
  • Loading history…
Depot 2068283
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link