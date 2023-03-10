 Skip to content

Pixel Piracy update for 10 March 2023

1.2.19 Patchnotes

Build 10739170

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey!

As promised, a new update is now available on Steam; they will keep coming till Summer each Friday! Small or Big, they will keep coming.

  • NEW: Pixel Piracy is now running on a 64-Bit Client.
  • NEW: Added Rabies.
  • NEW: Added Adoption Center and Babies.
  • NEW: Baby Pirates: Baby Pirates are tiny and don't need a salary; they are always happy.
  • NEW: Added Toy Sword and Pacifier Passive Items.
  • Long Dangerous Modifier now makes traveling during the night long on top of making night appears more frequently.
  • Drama Modifier adjusts Salary requirements; pirates are more greedy when this is selected.
  • Performance: Ship Builder performance slightly improved.
  • Flu now self-heals in 10 sails.
  • Starting Town Generator now has some more shop variety.
  • Bug Fix: Crap will now always find a way to the surface even if you buried it inside the ship. (Fixes Bug where sometimes pirates don't clean the ship because crap is inside the ship hull)
  • Bug Fix: The ship will no longer stop at the Sea Tiles if you pass by.
  • Bug Fix: Press to Interact was not appropriately hidden.

I have also created a satirical narrated patch notes audio log for this patch that you can listen.
https://vitalikirpu.net/piracylogs/1.2.19.mp3

Have a good weekend!

Changed files in this update

Pixel Piracy Content Depot 264141
