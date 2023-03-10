1.2.19 Patchnotes

Hey!
As promised, a new update is now available on Steam; they will keep coming till Summer each Friday! Small or Big, they will keep coming.
- NEW: Pixel Piracy is now running on a 64-Bit Client.
- NEW: Added Rabies.
- NEW: Added Adoption Center and Babies.
- NEW: Baby Pirates: Baby Pirates are tiny and don't need a salary; they are always happy.
- NEW: Added Toy Sword and Pacifier Passive Items.
- Long Dangerous Modifier now makes traveling during the night long on top of making night appears more frequently.
- Drama Modifier adjusts Salary requirements; pirates are more greedy when this is selected.
- Performance: Ship Builder performance slightly improved.
- Flu now self-heals in 10 sails.
- Starting Town Generator now has some more shop variety.
- Bug Fix: Crap will now always find a way to the surface even if you buried it inside the ship. (Fixes Bug where sometimes pirates don't clean the ship because crap is inside the ship hull)
- Bug Fix: The ship will no longer stop at the Sea Tiles if you pass by.
- Bug Fix: Press to Interact was not appropriately hidden.
I have also created a satirical narrated patch notes audio log for this patch that you can listen.
https://vitalikirpu.net/piracylogs/1.2.19.mp3
Have a good weekend!
Changed files in this update