 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

中华一商 update for 10 March 2023

V1.1.3-patch3 update

Share · View all patches · Build 10739083 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Remove the heirloom effect from the blind date object list and display the original attributes of the personnel.
  2. Fix the bug where the game would black screen in certain situations when opened.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2101081
  • Loading history…
Depot 2101082
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link