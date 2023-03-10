- Remove the heirloom effect from the blind date object list and display the original attributes of the personnel.
- Fix the bug where the game would black screen in certain situations when opened.
中华一商 update for 10 March 2023
V1.1.3-patch3 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update